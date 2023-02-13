Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United in coming days

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Qatari investors are reportedly set to make an offer for Manchester United in the coming days, according to Bloomberg.

See the tweet below as it seems there’s now about to be a major development in the ownership of one of the Premier League’s, and the world’s, biggest clubs…

Man Utd have been owned by the unpopular Glazer family since 2005, and it finally looks like they’re set to be replaced at Old Trafford.

Still, it’s not yet clear precisely who will win the bidding for the Red Devils, with other suitors also surely keeping an eye on the situation.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Stan Collymore blasts VAR and calls for technology to be scrapped
Getafe and Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto comes out as gay
Elon Musk keeping an eye on Manchester United ahead of Friday deadline for bid

While Bloomberg link Qatar investors with United, there’s also been a report from the Daily Mail that Twitter and Tesla supremo Elon Musk might be weighing up an offer.

MUFC fans will just have to hope whoever comes in next can show more ambition than the Glazers have, with not enough money going into the squad and some generally poor handling of key areas of the club for a long time now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.