The Manchester United squad sat in silence while listening to the celebrations from the Liverpool dressing room after their embarrassing 7-0 defeat to their bitter rivals at Anfield on Sunday.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that Erik ten Hag’s men could not say a word to each other once they left the Anfield pitch. What made things worse, the Liverpool celebrations could be heard through the walls, which would not have improved their mood.

It is uncertain whether Ten Hag used the celebrations as motivation for this squad, in order to make sure this type of result doesn’t happen again, but at the time it would have certainly stung.

The 7-0 hammering will go down as one of the most embarrassing moments for a team in Premier League history and the only way for Man United to fix it is to go out and start winning again.