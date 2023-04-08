Video: Erling Haaland scores goal of the season contender with a stunning bicycle kick against Southampton

Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring form with yet another stunning goal to secure the win for his team against Southampton.

Jack Grealish, who had another outstanding game, teased in a cross for Haaland. The ball was slightly behind him but that didn’t stop the Norwegian from executing a remarkable bicycle kick to slot the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

This goal marked his 30th in the Premier League and 44th in all competitions, highlighting his incredible ability to find the back of the net. It’s clear that there’s just no stopping this goal-scoring machine.

Watch the goal below: