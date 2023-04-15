Video: Dango Ouattara scores in the 95th minute as Bournemouth beat Spurs in a 5 goal thriller

Bournemouth pulled off a stunning victory against Tottenham Hotspur with a thrilling 3-2 win away from home, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Dango Ouattara.

Spurs had taken an early lead, but Bournemouth leveled before half-time due to a mistake from Porro. In the second half, Solanke capitalised on more sloppy defending from Porro and Davinson Sanchez, giving the Cherries a 2-1 lead.

Former Bournemouth player Danjuma equalised for Spurs in the 88th minute, raising hopes of a home win. However, Ouattara, who had just come on as a substitute, had other plans.

In the 95th minute, Ouattara received a pass from Solanke, cut inside Hojbjerg, and calmly curled the ball past Lloris with his right foot to secure a sensational victory for Bournemouth.

It was an incredible win for the Cherries and an important win in their fight to avoid relegation.

Watch the winner below: