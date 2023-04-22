Leeds presenter Conor McGilligan speculates that Wilfried Gnonto’s absence from the field may be due to a dispute with Javi Gracia rather than an actual injury.

Since the Spaniard took over, the gifted winger has struggled to earn consistent playing time and hasn’t started any of the team’s last five league games.

He said: “I am maybe a little bit more dubious as to whether or not Willy Gnonto has this injury that has kept him out.

“Maybe that’s me being a little bit curious and a little bit hypothetical a bit about the scenario. Hopefully I’m wrong and it is just down to an injury, but I do feel that maybe a little bit more has gone on there between Willy and Gracia.” – said McGilligan.