Leeds presenter Conor McGilligan speculates that Wilfried Gnonto’s absence from the field may be due to a dispute with Javi Gracia rather than an actual injury.
Since the Spaniard took over, the gifted winger has struggled to earn consistent playing time and hasn’t started any of the team’s last five league games.
“Maybe that’s me being a little bit curious and a little bit hypothetical a bit about the scenario. Hopefully I’m wrong and it is just down to an injury, but I do feel that maybe a little bit more has gone on there between Willy and Gracia.” – said McGilligan.