Premier League club likely to be charged by the FA

The encounter between Leeds and Newcastle proved to be a thrilling affair, with four goals, three penalties, one red card and an unpleasant fan behaviour.

Luke Ayling scored an early goal to give Leeds the lead, but Patrick Bamford failed to double their advantage when he missed a penalty.

Newcastle took advantage of the miss and won a penalty of their own just moments later, which Callum Wilson coolly converted to level the score.

The second half saw more excitement, with Wilson scoring another penalty to give Newcastle the lead, only for Leeds’ Kristensen to equalise moments later.

The game ended in a draw, but the biggest talking point was when a fan ran onto the pitch and pushed Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, in the chest late in the second half. Stewards quickly intervened and the fan was arrested and given a lifetime ban.

According to the latest update from Daily Mail, the FA are likely to charge Leeds for the incident and investigate how the fan was able to get close enough to Howe to push him.

An FA spokesperson condemned the incident and pledged to work with the police and clubs to ensure that appropriate action is taken.

An FA spokesperson said:

“We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator during the Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Newcastle United.

‘The behaviour of this individual is unacceptable, and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

The police confirmed that the man who assaulted Howe was charged with ‘assault’ and ‘entering the field of play’ and is set to appear before magistrates on July 21.

The statement fom the West Yorkshire Police read:

‘Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play. The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.’