A former Premier League footballer has been banned from pharmacies after being caught using fake prescriptions to get pills.

That’s according to a report from The Sun who claim that the former England U21 player is known to be seeking help for his addiction problem.

The report claims that the player who has not been named used a fake prescription with real names of doctors from his previous surgery to try and obtain zopiclone.

When the pharmacist told him that the said prescription is fake, he got aggressive but fled before the police were called.

A source told the aforementioned publication that the staff felt they were in danger the way he reacted to being refused the pills.

He went on to try his luck at every chemist in the vicinity but the report claims that other pharmacies were already warned about it.

Zopiclone, also known as sleepers is a medication commonly used for the short-term treatment of insomnia. It belongs to a class of drugs known as hypnotics, which work by slowing down brain activity to induce sleep.

It can be an extremely addictive drug and is known to be used as a recreational high when taken with alcohol.