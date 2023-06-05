BBC commentator Jonny Buchan thinks Leeds missed the opportunity to sell keeper Illan Meslier for huge amount of money.

The 23-year-old lost his place recently to Joel Robles and is expected to leave the club for top flight football this season.

Young keeper is expected to leave cheaper than expected after Leeds relegation.

Speaking on the BBC podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (5 June, 20m 55s) Buchan said: “We have to start with a man currently sunning himself out in Miami, which has caused the fury of some fans. He’s allowed a holiday, I will say that, it’s the offseason…

“I’ve said openly that Illan Meslier for me will go on to be one of the greats. I think he’ll have a fantastic career and go for huge amounts of money. I was hoping he would go for huge amounts of money from Leeds to somewhere massive and Leeds would benefit from that.

“But now I think clubs will look at him as an easy player to go and get out of Leeds for what would be a financial positive for Leeds but not necessarily the true value of what he will become one day. I think there’ll be a lot of interest in him in the summer.”