Leeds United prodigy seals summer move to Premier League side

Leeds United goalkeeper Will Brook has completed a move to Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Elland Road and his departure to the Premier League side will come as a blow for the Whites.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and it wouldn’t be surprising if other players decide to move to the top flight in the coming weeks.

Brook is a tremendous talent with a bright future ahead of him, and he could develop into a key player for Nottingham Forest in the coming seasons.

The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a first-team player for the Premier League side soon. Brook will be looking to continue his development with regular football for the Nottingham Forest youth team in the upcoming season. He is unlikely to be a starter for them in the Premier League right away.

?? Congratulations to former #LUFCAcademy goalkeeper Will Brook who has joined @NFFCAcademy! pic.twitter.com/t8QC6gGVJO — LUFC Youth (@leedsutdacademy) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move to the Premier League as well.

The French goalkeeper is reportedly a target for a number of clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.