Erik ten Hag receives major transfer boost as Glazers have a change of heart

According to The Mirror, Erik ten Hag has received a massive transfer boost as Manchester United owners have promised him full financial backing despite the club being on sale.

Initially the Glazers were not willing to sanction a £170million transfer budget for the summer during the ongoing negotiations regarding the club sale but there appears to be a change of stance within the club hierarchy.

Manchester United have only signed Mason Mount so far for a fee of £60m from Chelsea. They are also strongly linked with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana who will cost around £50m and Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund who is valued at £60m by Atalanta.

The takeover saga surrounding Manchester United involves British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani as the leading candidates. The timing and the naming of a preferred bidder by the Glazer family remains unclear.

The promise of full financial backing for Erik ten Hag suggests that Manchester United owners are determined to strengthen their squad, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership.

This could come as good news for United fans who have been left frustrated by the club’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer.