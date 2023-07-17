Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Blues are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements the summer after the departures of Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté. The 21-year-old Ecuador international has been identified as a key target this summer and Fabrizio Romano claims that the Blues will improve their offer for the player this week.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to accept the improved offer for the talented young trailer.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most talented young players in the league and he would be a solid, long-term acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues need to bring in a defensive midfielder after the departure of Kante and the 21-year-old certainly fits the profile.

The Brighton star is exceptional when it comes to winning the ball back. He will also add pressing ability, agility and flair in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old has the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder and working under someone like Mauricio Pochettino could be ideal for his development.

The Argentine manager has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Españyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He could play a key role in the development of the 21-year-old as well.

Caicedo was keen on a move away from Brighton during the January transfer window, but the Seagulls managed to hold on to him back then. However, it is fair to assume that the player will be tempted to move on this summer and the opportunity to play for Chelsea could be hard to turn down.