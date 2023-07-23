Video: Arsenal supporters involved in a bizarre fight during pre-season defeat to Manchester United

Footage has emerged of supporters fighting each other in the stands during the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were on the scoresheet as Erik ten Hag’s team beat last season’s runners up quite comfortably.

Despite it being a friendly affair, tempers flared both on and off the pitch. Lisandro Martinez made a horrible tackle on Martin Odegaard which led to confrontation between players.

The video shows two individuals wearing Arsenal shirts engaging in a violent confrontation, exchanging punches before being separated by other supporters.

Another pair were seen grappling and fighting each other at the back. It remains uncertain what triggered these clashes, and whether they involved Arsenal and United fans or were purely internal conflicts among Arsenal supporters.

Watch the fight below: