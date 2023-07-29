Chelsea have been found guilty by UEFA for a financial breach that occurred during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

According to 90min, UEFA confirmed that the club has agreed to a settlement of €10 million (£8.6 million) in response to the incomplete accounting in the club’s financial reports from Abramovich’s time at Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that the breach was self-reported by the new owners, who informed UEFA about the discrepancy in the club’s pre-existing financial reports.

Following an investigation, it was confirmed that the breach had indeed occurred, leading to the agreement on the compensation fee.

Despite the financial setback, Chelsea are preparing for the upcoming season under the guidance of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The club has already played and won two pre-season games, with one match ending in a draw. They have two more pre-season games scheduled against Fulham and Dortmund before facing Liverpool in the opening game of the Premier League.