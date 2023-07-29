Newcastle have secured the signing of young midfielder

Newcastle have secured the signing of young midfielder Sam Alabi.

Twitter user ‘The Secret Scout’ had previously revealed that Newcastle United have completed the signings of Port Vale winger Michael Mills and Oldham Athletic prospect Sam Alabi.

Both player were said to be set to join the Magpies Under-16s setup next season.

And now NUFC Blog has stated that the signing has been secured and have posted an official picture of him holding the shirt at St. James Park.

Signing young players with potential has been part of Dan Ashworth’s strategy since he has come in.

Ashworth has previously spoken about Newcastle’s philosophy of investing in their academy and exciting young players for the future. He emphasised the club’s focus on both immediate impact players for the first team as well as nurturing young talents.

