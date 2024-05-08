Video: Joselu quick fire double puts Real Madrid in charge against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Posted by

In the space of a few minutes, Real Madrid’s Joselu turned the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on its head.

Thomas Tuchel had taken off Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, clearly believing that his side had done enough to win.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer news: Why LFC chose Slot over Amorim, Darwin Nunez future, CB targets & more
Video: Real Madrid denied an equaliser after VAR review penalises Nacho
Video: Alphonso Davies rifles home the opener to silence Real Madrid faithful

However, his subs and change of formation appeared to upset the apple cart as far as the Bavarians were concerned.

Manuel Neuer’s horrendous mistake gifted Real an 87th minute equaliser, before Joselu sent the Santiago Bernabeu wild in injury time.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti joselu Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.