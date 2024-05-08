Video: Joselu quick fire double puts Real Madrid in charge against Bayern Munich

In the space of a few minutes, Real Madrid’s Joselu turned the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on its head.

Thomas Tuchel had taken off Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, clearly believing that his side had done enough to win.

However, his subs and change of formation appeared to upset the apple cart as far as the Bavarians were concerned.

Manuel Neuer’s horrendous mistake gifted Real an 87th minute equaliser, before Joselu sent the Santiago Bernabeu wild in injury time.

JOSELU IS MADRID'S HERO! ? A rare mistake from Manuel Neuer ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lcoUIfsyos — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

REAL MADRID ALWAYS FIND A WAY ? pic.twitter.com/ZynoERYRV4 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

THE SCENESSSS! ? Joselu comes off the bench to turn the game around ???? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7w0BDseh7y — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

REAL MADRID TURN IT AROUND AT THE DEATH ? pic.twitter.com/gwWLFaknOC — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo