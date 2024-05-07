Thomas Tuchel unveils unusual thing that surprised him most about Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are experiencing a very underwhelming season but that is no fault of Harry Kane who has been magnificent since moving to Germany.

The England striker made the switch from Tottenham ahead of the current campaign as part of an initial €100m deal and his numbers so far this season have been staggering.

Across the 44 games Kane has featured in this season, the 30-year-old has netted 44 times alongside 11 assists, and is five goals away from Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record for most goals in a single season which stands at 41.

Tuchel was desperate to have Kane at Bayern Munich this season and the German coach has now revealed what surprised him most about the former Tottenham star.

Speaking ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid, Tuchel said on Tuesday that the amount of cappuccinos Kane drinks is what surprised him the most about the 30-year-old when asked the question.

“How many cappuccinos he drinks! Every time I come into the canteen, Harry is already at the machine,” the Bayern boss said via Christian Falk.

Not the season Harry Kane would have wanted at Bayern Munich

Although this season has delivered on a personal level for Kane, it is not what the England star would have wanted.

It has been an underwhelming campaign from Bayern Munich and there is a chance that the German giants go trophyless for the first time since 2002. The striker is yet to win silverware in his career and must think that he is cursed if the Bavarian outfit don’t win the Champions League.

There is no doubt that Kane would trade all his goals to lift Europe’s top prize but Bayern have the ultimate hurdle to jump in Real Madrid on Wednesday night.