Journalist tips Bayern Munich to make shock U-turn following latest snub

Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has made a wild prediction that Bayern Munich will go back on their decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Despite only being in charge of the Bavarians since March last year, Tuchel, 50, endured a miserable opening few months and eventually mutually consented to the termination of his contract at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel could leave Bayern Munich with Champions League winners’ medal

However, while the former Chelsea and PSG boss continues to lead the Bundesliga giants, including to a possible Champions League final following a 2-2 first-leg draw at home against Real Madrid, the German club have been on the lookout for a suitable successor.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heavily linked with the role before fellow ex-Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick emerged as a shock contender. The 65-year-old mastermind turned down the chance to manage the 33-time German champions though, leaving fans wondering who could be in the Allianz Arena’s hot seat next season.

Well, according to Fjortoft, who works for the Viaplay Group, Bayern Munich’s decision-makers may make a U-turn and ask Tuchel to stay.

Should this theory materialise, the journalist doesn’t expect the 50-year-old to change his mind, which would leave even more questions about what the future has in store for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.