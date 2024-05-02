Reliable journalist shares what Tuchel thinks of taking West Ham job

The worst kept secret in football would appear to be David Moyes not extending his stay at West Ham beyond this season, though the thought of Thomas Tuchel being his replacement might have to be reined in a little.

Though he’s had a disappointing season at Bayern Munich, Tuchel remains one of the truly elite managers employed in Europe at present.

Tuchel unlikely to join West Ham

For West Ham to land him as Moyes’ replacement would be like replacing a Ford car with a Porsche.

His ideas and way of working are well above the Scotsman’s pay grade and would whip an underperforming West Ham team into great shape, however, it seems that the German is unlikely to move to the London Stadium.

“They’ve got a long-term interest in Tuchel, but I know previously when Tuchel originally left Chelsea, West Ham were interested and Tuchel had reservations about joining the club,” Daily Mail journalist, Sami Mokbel, explained on the JDS Podcast .

“I’m not sure whether that will have changed.”

If the Hammers want to hit the ground running at the start of next season then they clearly need to have someone in position sooner rather than later, and ideally straight after Moyes’ tenure comes to an end.

If that’s not to be Tuchel, then the club hierarchy need to work hard and fast to ensure that they get the right person on board.