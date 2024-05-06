West Ham man set to leave the club after talks with duo

West Ham United manager David Moyes is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Moyes’ time at the London Stadium has come to an end after the club indulged in talks with Ruben Amorim and Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have been looking for a new manager for some time and it looks like their search has ended.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that former Wolves manager Lopetegui has decided to take the West Ham job after reaching an agreement with the club.

The Premier League club was first involved in talks with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim but the talks ended without a positive result.

However, Lopetegui has won the race to take charge of West Ham next season after fruitful talks with the club.

Moyes’ contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it is not a surprise to see him leave the club as it was widely reported that the Hammers were looking for a new manager.

After guiding the club to Europa Conference League win last season, Moyes’ career at the London Stadium failed to ascend and the fans wanted a change at the club.

It is believed that Lopetegui has accepted West Ham’s offer and is now prepared to go forward to formal stages.

Before contracts are formally signed, the finer details will need to be finalised. This will mark the end of the Moyes era at the club, which lasted for more than four years.

West Ham target Lopetegui also impressed Bayern Munich

After Bayern Munich announced Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the beginning of the year, the 57-year-old was also connected to taking over at the Allianz Arena.

Lopetegui, nevertheless, has made the decision to go back to the Premier League.

One of the main reasons for Lopetegui’s rise as a credible candidate for the position is reportedly Wolves’ development under his leadership since his arrival in 2022.