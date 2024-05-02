West Ham United have issued a message to their technical director Tim Steidten as the search for David Moyes’ replacement intensifies.

The Mail Online reports that the Hammers have banned their own boardroom member from entering the club’s changing room at the London Stadium or at the training facility as Steidten continues to search for a new manager to replace Moyes this summer.

As David Moyes’ contract nears its end and speculation mounts about his future, the presence of Steidten, the club’s German technical director, has added to the uncertainty. With Steidten actively searching for replacements for Moyes, tensions between the two have escalated, diminishing Moyes’ authority, particularly in recruitment matters.

Subsequently, it’s been deemed inappropriate for Steidten to interact closely with players and staff, highlighting the discord within the club as it navigates this uncertain period of transition.

David Moyes’ tenure at West Ham United is coming to an end

As the season draws to a close, David Moyes is set to engage in discussions with West Ham United owner David Sullivan to determine his future at the club. Speculation is rife that Moyes may depart, especially as Steidten has initiated the search for his successor.

Several names have emerged as potential candidates to fill the Scotsmans’ shoes, including former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, Lille head coach Daniel Fonseca, and highly-regarded Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. Additionally, the Hammers are considering Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil as a potential candidate.

Ruben Amorim, the current Sporting Lisbon boss, has engaged in talks with West Ham, though the likelihood of his appointment has been downplayed. Amidst these discussions, Moyes’ future hangs in the balance, with the club weighing its options for the upcoming season.