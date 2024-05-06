David Moyes has opened up on how Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal last summer has affected West Ham.

Leaving the Hammers less than 12 months ago after the club agreed a transfer following a record-breaking £105 million bid from Arsenal, Rice, 25, became England’s most expensive footballer.

And while so many players fail to live up to their price tag, Rice has already surpassed expectations and is among those being considered as the best signing of the season.

The England international’s industrious work-rate, intelligent positioning and driving runs make him one of Gareth Southgate’s most important picks ahead of this summer’s Euros in Germany.

And West Ham’s loss is Arsenal’s gain.

The Gunners are within touching distance of lifting their first Premier League title since 2004 under Arsene Wenger, and if they can pip Manchester City to the crown, a huge thanks will be owed to Rice’s impact and undeniable influence.

David Moyes admits West Ham missing Declan Rice

And recognising just how detrimental the 25-year-old’s departure has been, Moyes has admitted his Hammers side are a lot worse off despite replacing their former number 41 with Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips (loan) and Mohammed Kudus.

Opening up on how he’s trying to manage without Rice following his side’s latest damaging 5-0 defeat against Chelsea, Moyes, who spoke to reporters, as quoted by Ben Jacobs, said: “Too many ingredients were lacking. Our general defending and protecting the back four was really poor.

“[We miss] Declan Rice. When you’ve got the best midfielder in the country protecting and probably limiting 50 percent of [opponents’] attacks, it makes you much a better defensive team.

“You need a bit of mental toughness when you come to these places [Stamford Bridge]. We have had too many games this season where we have not shown enough toughness, togetherness or leadership.

“I am the manager, I am the one who takes ownership of that, but sometimes the players have got to take a bit of responsibility as well.

“I feel bad for the fans because I don’t often have teams that come and get beat like this. There’s lots of good things the team are doing, but also an awful lot of bad things.”

West Ham’s latest defeat sees them slump to ninth in the table and out of contention for any sort of European football next season.

Big questions remain over Moyes’ future in London with suspicions he’ll be replaced in the off-season growing.