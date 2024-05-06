Transfer news: Toney to Arsenal, Jesus exit, Chelsea eye Prem defender, Pedri update & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Latest on Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal future, and is Ivan Toney still a target?

I’ve had a lot of questions from fans about Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal after some rumours that he could be sold for the right price this summer. Mikel Arteta, however, was quite clear when he spoke about this in his press conference – he said that Arsenal have absolutely not made any decision to sell Jesus.

From what I’m hearing, Arsenal have not made any communication to the player or to his agents about the intention to sell him in the summer transfer window, but this is not changing Arsenal’s strategy in terms of strikers. Arsenal want to bring in a new striker in the summer, and I’ve previously told you about their appreciation of players like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. We also have to remember that they like Alexander Isak at Newcastle, though that would be a complicated one.

So, Arsenal are looking for a striker, but it doesn’t mean that they have to sell Jesus. So at the moment the situation is quiet, they don’t want any distraction at this important moment of the season. We’ll see what happens in the summer, but at the moment the feeling is Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah instead, because there is interest from clubs in the Premier League, and also there was interest from Bundesliga clubs last year. So Nketiah could be on the move, but for Jesus at the moment it’s quiet.

It’s also quiet around Ivan Toney right now. Honestly, Arsenal and Chelsea never made proposals now or in January despite links – I’m told Toney’s situation will be assessed in the summer and it’s not one for May. Let’s see the strikers domino, and the player’s price tag. Brentford never wanted to make any discount for Toney, despite some talk of his price coming down significantly.

My thoughts on those surprise Pedri to Liverpool stories

Despite what has been reported elsewhere, I can guarantee that there is nothing between Pedri and Liverpool, or between Liverpool and Barcelona for Pedri – the situation is completely quiet. Pedri is really happy and always super committed to Barcelona, and he’s a crucial part of the project at the Nou Camp.

Of course, contract talks will have to take place in the next weeks and months – this will be one of the priorities for Barca after an agreement was reached for Pau Cubarsi (it’s just about the final details now); Pedri is another player who will speak to Barca about a new contract, talks will take place, but when PSG were interested in the past Pedri never wanted to entertain any talks because his full focus remains on Barcelona.

So, a new contract will be a topic really soon between Pedri and Barca, and it’s also important to say that Liverpool have different priorities – a new centre-back, and a new player in the offensive positions, so these are the areas to watch, more than a big signing in midfield.

I also wanted to clarify that, despite some speculation, it was never close for any other candidate to replace Xavi as Barcelona manager because president Joan Laporta always wanted to continue with Xavi, only Xavi was his priority. It’s not about money, it’s about project they wanted together with Xavi also to trust young players and keep going with their shared ideas. No other manager was really close to the Barca job in the recent months.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid nearly done, plus contact made over Argentine wonderkid

For Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, everything is going in the right direction. We are just waiting now for the contract to be signed, and Real Madrid are preparing a special official announcement, so they are more than confident that it’s all going in the right direction.

But for Real Madrid it’s also always important to think about the future, and we know they have a special relationship with South America – there are many fantastic players there, not just in Brazil where Real have found talents like Vinicius, Rodrygo and Endrick, but also Uruguay with Federico Valverde.

Now, Real Madrid really like River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono – a player they believe could be another Fede Valverde for them. He’s a different style of player, but Los Blancos believe he could have a similar impact. He’s also got similar values – he’s a super professional guy, just like Valverde, and of course he’s also a fantastic midfielder. He’s still only 16, but Real Madrid believe he’s very special and they’ve made contact in recent weeks to ask about his situation. He has a release clause worth €45m, which becomes €50m in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Let’s see what Real Madrid will do. At the moment there is still no proposal, but the interest is there, and Mastantuono is a player really appreciated by Real Madrid’s scouting department.

AC Milan crisis and managerial merry-go-round update

It’s been a difficult time for AC Milan and we saw some intriguing scenes this weekend as Milan’s ultras stayed silent for the entire game against Genoa and left ten minutes before the end of the game.

It’s understandable that the fans are not happy, as the fans want to see AC Milan performing on different level. Fans can’t be happy with this situation as they want titles. Stefano Pioli will be fired at the end of the season and fans also want an important manager for the new cycle. The managerial choice will be crucial for the relationship with the fans.

Julen Lopetegui had been linked with the Milan job, but is speaking to West Ham and he wants the job for sure, so he’s a candidate. Meanwhile, the situation with Ruben Amorim is quiet now, his decision will be made at the end of the season and not now so we have to see what he will decide. For sure, West Ham will fire David Moyes, but I’m hearing that Hansi Flick is not close to the job despite recent links.

Tosin Adarabioyo to Newcastle or Chelsea?

As previously reported, Newcastle are in the race for Tosin Adarabioyo, that’s for sure. Talks are taking place, he’s one of the names in their list for sure, though nothing is done or agreed yet.

Chelsea also called to be informed on Adarabioyo a few weeks ago but there’s nothing advanced and no proposal from them at this stage. Still, the defender will be leaving Fulham as a free agent, so it’s not surprising to see interest from multiple clubs.

My player of the season vote depends on who wins the title

We’re nearly at the point now where choosing the player of the season will be a topic of conversation, and I have some of my own candidates in mind, but for me it will also be crucial to see who wins the Premier League title – my vote will be based on that.

As of today, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is the one who impressed me the most but Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice also have a good chance to win as they deserve it. Let’s see who’s going make an impact in the final games, for my vote that’s a crucial step!