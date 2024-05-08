Arsenal inform 27-year-old ace they could accept summer offer for him

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on Gabriel Jesus at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR football, Arsenal have already informed that 27-year-old striker that they would be open to accepting a reasonable offer this summer.

Jesus has been quite underwhelming this season scoring just four goals in the league. Arsenal will need a better player at their disposal if they want to compete for major trophies consistently. They should look to invest in a prolific goalscorer and replacing Jesus should be one of their priorities this summer.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for most clubs.

Jesus has not been a regular starter for Arsenal in recent months and a permanent exit from the north London club would be ideal for him as well. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he’s unlikely to get that opportunity at the north London club.

Arsenal need to upgrade on Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have been pushing for the league title since last season and they will want to win major trophies consistently. They need better players at their disposal in order to overtake the likes of Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly a quality player who brings a lot to the table. The Brazilian is more than just a goalscorer but Arsenal already have a number of creative outlets in the team and the need a reliable finisher now. They should look to invest in a quality number nine instead of sticking with the former Manchester City striker.

The player is reportedly a target for Saudi Arabian clubs and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a lucrative proposal for the Brazilian this summer. It will be interesting to see if Jesus is willing to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career. He might feel that he is good enough to play for the top clubs across Europe and move to the Saudi pro league might be better suited later in his career.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.