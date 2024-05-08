Man City star tipped to join Aston Villa by football pundit

Football pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that one of Manchester City’s superstars could join Aston Villa in the future.

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have been the success story of this season.

They have exceeded all expectations this season and remain the favourites to clinch the top four spot and qualify for the Champions League.

There was an expectation that Emery would improve this Villa side as they have talented players who needed to be unlocked.

But nobody expected their success to be this quick and impressive under the Europa League winning manager.

Agbonlahor has claimed that former Aston Villa star Jack Grealish could return to the club in the future and his return to Villa Park would not surprise him.

Agbonlahor told the Ben Heath Podcast:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he comes back. Later down his career, depending on where Villa are at, where his feelings are but he’s definitely still Villa through and through for me and he would look back at amazing times for Villa, playing and captaining his boyhood club and went and done amazing things with City.”

Man City midfielder has proved to be a clever signing

Grealish joined the Premier League champions in a £100 million move and his time at the Etihad Stadium has been hugely successful.

The England international was part of the treble winning Man City team last season.

Grealish has not had the best of seasons due to fitness issues and lost his place in the team for a period of time, but he has come back stronger.

Grealish is eyeing a double this season

The midfielder may well finish the season with a League and Cup double as Man City are favourites to win the Premier League and the FA Cup this season.

Guardiola is an admirer of the English midfielder who offers the Premier League champions a different dimension when he is playing.

A return to Villa Park in the future may well be something on Grealish’s mind after the memories he made at his former club.