Manchester United are keen on signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in Italian football and his performances have caught the attention of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

According to Calciomercato, the two clubs could press ahead with a €50 million deal to sign the Brazilian international. They could offer the player wages of around €10 million as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements. They have been quite poor at the back this season and they will have to tighten up defensively if they want to compete for trophies and return to the Champions League.

Signing a central defender could improve them immensely. Bremer has proven himself in Italian football and he has the quality to thrive in English football as well. He could be a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

Gleison Bremer might fancy Premier League switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting and the Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Lucrative wages at the Premier League club will be an enticing factor as well.

The Brazilian has shown his quality in Italian football and he could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career. Manchester United could provide him with the platform to test himself against the best attackers in the world.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign the player as well. They are expected to lose Mario Hermoso in the summer and Bremer could be his ideal replacement at the Spanish club. Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in La Liga and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive as well. It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian ends up.