Man United plotting part-exchange deal to sign 27-year-old South American

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in recent weeks.

The Red Devils are keen on signing the 27-year-old central defender at the end of the season and they are planning a part-exchange deal involving Mason Greenwood according to reports via Fichajes. Greenwood does not have a future at Old Trafford and he is expected to leave the club permanently in the summer.

The striker is currently on loan at Spanish club Getafe and he has been quite impressive for them. He is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors in the summer and it remains to be seen with where he ends up. It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to accept him as a part of the deal for Bremer.

Gleison Bremer would improve Man United

The Brazilian defender has established himself as a key player for the Italian club and they will not want to let him leave easily. Manchester United will have to present a lucrative proposal in order to get the deal done.

Bremer could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United defence. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. The Brazilian has proven his quality in Italy over the years and he will look to test himself at a higher level now. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity.

It remains to be seen whether the clubs can finalise an agreement now.

Bremer is at the peak of his powers and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He will look to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact in English football if the transfer goes through.