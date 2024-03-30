Man United ready to pay £52 million for 27-year-old South American target

Manchester United are keen on signing Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

The Brazilian defender is expected to leave the Italian club in the summer and a report from La Repubblica claims that Manchester United are ready to pay his release clause without any negotiations.

The Brazilian defender has a release clause of €60 million (£52m) in his contract. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to afford him and the player could end up justifying the investment in the coming seasons.

The Red Devils rate the player highly and they are looking to secure his services quickly. It is no secret that they need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the Brazilian would be a quality acquisition. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will help Manchester United improve defensively.

Bremer would improve Man United defensively

He has already proven himself in Italy with Torino and Juventus. The opportunity to compete in the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for him and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark in English football. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England.

Players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could be on their way out of the club in the summer. Evans will be a free agent and Maguire has been linked with an exit. Manchester United will have to replace them adequately. Signing a quality defender should be one of their top priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

Manchester United will have to tighten up at the back if they want to return to the Champions League and compete for trophies once again. The Brazilian could make a big difference for them next season.