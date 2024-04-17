West Ham identify manager candidates as David Moyes nears exit

David Moyes may leave West Ham United at the end of the 2023–2024 season.

The West Ham manager’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, but he has not yet agreed to fresh terms despite the club making him an offer in February.

Football Insider reports that the Hammers are starting to hunt for a possible Moyes replacement since they anticipate being without him in the near future.

After leading West Ham for two periods, from 2017 to 2018, and then rejoining the team in 2019, Moyes has been in command ever since.

There are certain managers that are reportedly interested in the Irons position, even if no one has been directly linked to a move to West Ham as of yet.

Graham Potter, the former head coach of Chelsea, is one of them; he hasn’t accepted a managerial position since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Even though the 48-year-old’s reputation suffered following his spell at Stamford Bridge, he is still a gifted manager, and joining West Ham—who have outstanding attacking talent—might be a great chance for him to restart his career.

West Ham are also looking at a former player

Another person who is thought to be in the picture is Hammers legend Mark Noble.

Considering Noble’s total lack of management experience, this would be an extremely risky appointment; nevertheless, considering his position at the club, he would probably have the respect of the players.

West Ham fans would love Mourinho at the club

Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Chelsea and Manchester United, is also seen as an outside possibility.

While it appears doubtful, the legendary Portuguese tactician may be lured back to the Irons as he is currently unemployed.

The Hammers are eighth in the Premier League as things stand. They are competing against Newcastle United, Man United and Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League next season.

They would be hoping to turn around a two goal deficit when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this week.