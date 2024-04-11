West Ham player ratings: Fabianski’s heroics in vain as Hammers undone late in Leverkusen

With seven minutes still to play in West Ham’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie, David Moyes side were hanging on for a goalless draw, due in no small part to Lukasz Fabianski’s heroics in the visitors goal.

The hosts had fired in 18 shots in the first half alone but the East Londoners’ defence couldn’t be breached.

Leverkusen’s opener, when it arrived, should really have been cleared, Jonas Hofman’s volley more speculative than accurate, and yet it found its way into the corner.

At 1-0 the Irons would surely have fancied their chances in the second leg at the London Stadium next week, but Victor Boniface’s brilliant injury time head has all but ended this one as a contest.

West Ham player ratings:

Lukasz Fabianski (9) – Equal to anything that Leverkusen threw at him apart from a late goal, and produced a couple of world-class saves.

Kurt Zouma (7) – Marshalled his defence superbly well in the face of a consistent onslaught.

Dinos Mavropanos (6) – Up to the task of keeping Leverkusen at bay until late on. Frustrated an attack that managed 18 shots in the first half alone.

Aaron Cresswell (5) – His experience showed in this game even if the player didn’t necessarily impress.

Vladimir Coufal (4) – Allowed Alejandro Grimaldo too much space during the game and only the covering of his fellow defenders helped to save his blushes.

Tomas Soucek (5) – Ran around and kept himself busy without actually doing anything apart from two late clearances.

James Ward-Prowse (5) – An understated performance from the dead ball specialist whose aim wasn’t the truest on the night.

Emerson (4) – Didn’t do anything of note and consistently dispossessed as he tried to go forward.

Lucas Paqueta (6) – Not one of the best games by his standards, though still an acceptable performance. His regrettable yellow card means he misses the second leg.

Mo Kudus (6) – Fluffed his lines when played in by Michail Antonio, and expertly shackled by the hosts.

Michail Antonio (6) – Was a willing runner all game for the Hammers. Often ploughing a lone furrow up front, his physicality gives West Ham an outlet when needed.

Subs

Nayef Aguerd (3) – Did absolutely nothing to change the game in the short time he had on the pitch.

Ben Johnson (3) – Brought on with Aguerd and might just as well have been left on the bench.