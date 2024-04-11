Video: “Half a chance” – West Ham’s David Moyes still believes his side could end Leverkusen’s unbeaten record

For long periods of their game against Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham were more than holding their own which had to have pleased manager, David Moyes.

What the Scot will surely not be happy about is conceding two late goals to the Bundesliga champions-elect, which gives the Hammers another huge mountain to climb.

That said, Moyes is still trying to remain positive, saying to TNT Sports that they have “half a chance” of winning.

This could have a galvanising effect on his players and help them to produce one more terrific European night at the London Stadium.

Pictures from TNT Sports

