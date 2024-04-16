Injured Liverpool star with seven goal contributions set to miss rest of April

Liverpool are set to be without Conor Bradley for the rest of April after the right-back limped off injured during the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

The 20-year-old will need two to three weeks to recover from his ankle injury, reports The Athletic, but will return in time before the current season ends.

Bradley left the pitch early during the second half against Crystal Palace at the weekend and the injury looked serious at the time. However, Jurgen Klopp will be grateful that the youngster is only out for a short period but the defender is still set to miss some key games throughout the rest of April.

Liverpool travel to Atalanta on Thursday looking to claw back a 3-0 deficit before playing Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Premier League meetings with Everton on Wednesday, April 24 and West Ham United on Saturday, April 27 follow that, with Bradley expected to return soon after to continue the impressive campaign he is having.

The saving grace for Klopp is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again and having missed most of 2024 through his own injury issues, the 25-year-old will be eager to make an impact on the remainder of the season.

Conor Bradley will be missed by Liverpool

Although Alexander-Arnold is fit again, Liverpool will miss Bradley over the coming weeks as the youngster has stepped up massively in the absence of the Reds’ first-choice right-back.

The Northern Ireland star has featured 22 times this season for the Merseyside outfit, scoring one goal and assisting a further six. The 20-year-old played a massive role in Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup this season and his performances have set him up for a bright future at Anfield.

Klopp will hope to have Bradley back as soon as possible as the German coach will need all his players fit for this crucial phase of the season.