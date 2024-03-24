Andy Robertson says Liverpool star’s Chelsea performance “one of the best” he has ever seen

This season has been a huge one in the career of Liverpool’s Conor Bradley and his teammate Andy Robertson has been full of praise for the Reds youngster.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his fair share of injury issues during the current campaign and has been out of action since Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Burnley at the start of February, which came after a period of absence at the beginning of 2024.

Bradley has stepped up in his place and the Northern Irishman has been sensational in the right-back role for Liverpool. So much so, that fans of the club may even want the 20-year-old to keep the position until the end of the season.

There have been many top performances from Bradley this season but the one that stands out is Chelsea at Anfield at the end of January.

The youngster was on fire as he grabbed a goal and two assists as the Reds hammered Mauricio Pochettino’s team 4-1.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has now been speaking about his fellow full-back and the Scotland star was full of praise for Bradley and that Chelsea performance.

Robertson speaks about Conor Bradley’s Chelsea performance

“The Chelsea at home performance is right up there with one of the best full-back performances I’ve seen,” Robertson told Sky Sports about Bradley’s performance against the Blues.

“Not many people probably knew about him before it but that was a special performance and that’s why after that, what I was saying to him is ‘you need to be consistent now’.

“He has shown he has got the ability, he has shown he has got the attitude, he has everything to be a top, top full-back but what he needs is to do it week in, week out.”