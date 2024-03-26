Major Liverpool star forced off with ankle injury in international friendly

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been forced off injured with an ankle injury during Scotland’s friendly match with Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

The full-back picked up the issue during the first half after being caught by Northern Ireland full-back Trai Hume, reports the Daily Mail.

Robertson went down holding his ankle after 30 minutes and it did not look good for the 30-year-old.

This is the second time this season the Liverpool star has been injured while away with his national team after injuring his arm following a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in a Euro 2024 qualifier back in October.

This will be seen as a big blow for Liverpool if Robertson is to spend a long time on the sidelines, although the Merseyside club did fine without him last time around.

Liverpool dealt Andy Robertson injury blow

The Robertson injury will be a major blow to Liverpool if it is a long-term thing as Jurgen Klopp will need all his senior players for the remainder of the season.

The Reds are still in contention to win the Premier League and Europa League but the Merseyside club have their fair share of injuries.

Joe Gomez filled in at left-back during Robertson’s last spell on the sidelines and the England star stepped up to the plate in impressive fashion.

Klopp is likely to use the centre-back in that role again should Robertson’s injury be a bad one but Liverpool will be hoping the left-back’s ankle issue won’t be anything major.