Massive news for Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp confirms three major stars set to return next week

Liverpool are set for a huge triple fitness boost with Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all in line to return to training with the rest of the squad next week.

The news was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp on Friday during his press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash with Bournemouth on Sunday. “They’re all positive but not ready,” the German coach said via This is Anfield.

“They’re all going in the right direction and getting closer and closer and closer, and some of them might be in team training next week.

“But for the Bournemouth game, I don’t expect anyone back.

“I hope that nobody will be out until then. After Bournemouth, maybe for Fulham, we will see how the boys do, but they are all close.”

This is a major boost for Liverpool as all three are starting players in Klopp’s team. The timing of their return is also crucial as the Merseyside club are still chasing all four trophies they entered this season – competing in three of them over the next 10 days.

Robertson has been sidelined since November after dislocating his shoulder while on international duty with Scotland, missing the last 20 games for Liverpool. The other two stars have only been out of action for a shorter period but their returns will equally be as welcomed.

However, despite this good news, not everything is perfect for Klopp on the injury front as he would have been informed last night that his main man, Mohamed Salah, came off with a suspected hamstring injury in an Africa Cup of Nations clash for Egypt.