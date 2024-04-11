Video: “We deserved to lose” – Jurgen Klopp pulling no punches after Liverpool shipped three to Atalanta

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was in no mood to make excuses for his players after they were, somewhat incredibly, outplayed by Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield.

There’s only a week to go until the return fixture in Italy, so the Reds have an immediate chance of revenge.

Albeit, only the most fervent of Liverpool supporters will still believe that their team have the possibility of turning the tie around.

?? "We played a bad game and we deserved to lose" Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta ?? pic.twitter.com/BZ3vgsFuQ3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 11, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports