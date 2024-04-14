‘It didn’t help’ – Jurgen Klopp reveals the impact of Manchester United loss

Jurgen Klopp has revealed how damaging the recent loss against Manchester United has been to Liverpool’s season.

The Merseyside club have seen their Premier League title hopes take a massive blow after their surprise 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

It was Eberchi Eze who stuck the dagger into Liverpool’s hearts with his first-half opener after a good move from the Palace players.

This result immediately following their 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League at Anfield on Thursday night has made this a week to forget for Klopp and his side.

Jurgen Klopp reveals impact of Manchester United loss

Speaking after the Palace loss, the German manager pinpointed last month’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United as a pivotal moment for his side, killing their momentum and knocking them out of the competition.

“That’s now not the reason for today, the problems we had in the United games were completely different to the things we had today, but obviously we expected a reaction.” He said via the Independent.

“We lost in that (United) game more than only the game. It didn’t help.”

The Reds will now turn their attention to the second leg of their Europa League clash against Atalanta, where they must overturn the three-goal deficit.

They then travel to Craven Cottage at the weekend for a difficult test against Fulham to keep them within touching distance of Manchester City.