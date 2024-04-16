Former Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has spoken out on the prospect of Unai Emery potentially becoming the next Liverpool manager as the Reds look for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Emery has worked wonders at Villa Park this season, helping the club become genuine top four challengers, having beaten his former side Arsenal home and away in the Premier League.

Liverpool are looking for a new manager this summer after Klopp recently announced he’d be stepping down at the end of this season, and a host of big names have been linked with the job.

Ruben Amorim seems to be the favourite at the moment, but there have also been murmurings about the likes of Roberto de Zerbi, while Xabi Alonso previously seemed like the favourite until he committed to staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Emery to be next Liverpool manager?

Bent has discussed the prospect of Emery possibly being in the conversation for Liverpool, though he’s questioned if the Spanish tactician would take the job.

“Again, Liverpool are a bigger club. It’s facts, right, but the thing is he has been burnt before by doing that,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“He went to Arsenal. I don’t think the club were ready yet. Wenger had been there for 20+ years. If he had stuck with Wenger had done, he might have lasted a bit longer.

“If he went to Liverpool after what he has done, do you really want to do that again? You want to the guy following that guy, do you know what I mean?”