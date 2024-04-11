Video: “It’s a good result” – Unai Emery delighted with Aston Villa win over Lille

Unai Emery was full of praise for his players after they managed to grind out a 2-1 win over Lille in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

The Villains took an early lead through Ollie Watkins and doubled it in the second half when a quickly taken corner saw the ball find it’s way to John McGinn to stroke it home.

The Spaniard, however, was under no illusions as to what’s coming up in the second leg, telling TNT Sports that “we know it’s going to be very difficult there.”

"It's a good result… We know it's going to be difficult there!" Unai Emery tells @J_Dyer_Official his thoughts on Aston Villa's advantage going into the second leg ??#UECL pic.twitter.com/fe9dfBTVf5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024

