Liverpool faced injury concerns ahead of their match against Brentford, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez being unavailable.

Before the game against Thomas Frank’s in-form team, there were concerns about the fitness of captain Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch. Van Dijk, who had missed the midweek Europa League match due to illness, performed impressively in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Brentford. However, Gravenberch was unable to play.

With Alexis Mac Allister serving a one-match suspension and Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic all nursing injuries, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had limited midfield options. This forced him to include highly-rated 16-year-old Trey Nyoni on the bench, marking his first appearance since joining from Leicester City in the summer.

In addition to midfield issues, Klopp also faced defensive problems as both Konate and Gomez were sidelined, joining Andy Robertson. Konate’s injury led to his exclusion from the France squad for this month’s matches against Gibraltar and Greece, with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi taking his place.

The official diagnosis regarding the injuries of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez has not been disclosed at this time. Although Alexis Mac Allister is set to return for the top-of-the-table match against Manchester City on November 25 at the Etihad. Nevertheless, Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp still has several fitness concerns to address, as reported by Liverpool Echo.