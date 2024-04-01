As Liverpool prepare for a significant managerial transition with Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure, Michael Edwards, who returns as the new CEO of Football, faces a crucial summer filled with important decisions.

Among them is sorting out the contracts of some of their biggest stars whose contracts are close to expiring.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Edwards will prioritise contract talks with three of Liverpool’s biggest stars: Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sheth highlighted the pivotal role that these players have played in Liverpool’s recent achievements and stressed the importance of securing their long-term futures at the club.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Sheth emphasised the urgency of securing new deals for these players, stating:

“New contract talks will 100% be among Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes’ major priorities over the next few months.”

“Trent Alexander-Arnold will enter the final year of his contract come the summer. Captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are in the same position.”

“They are three huge names who have been completely vital to the success that Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool, but they are going to be out of contract within a year.”

“When a player reaches the point of having 12 months left on his contract, it’s a case of Liverpool having to sell or renew. But that is all going to depend on the hierarchy at Liverpool and, of course, the new manager. Everyone is going to have to work together to find out which is the best way forward.”

Liverpool need to do all it takes to keep Van Dijk, Trent and Mo Salah

With the impending managerial change, ensuring the continuity of key players becomes even more critical. The incoming manager will undoubtedly rely on the experience and talent of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah as pillars of the team’s success moving forward.

As Liverpool prepare to navigate through the post-Klopp era, retaining these key players will be paramount to maintaining stability and competitiveness within the squad.

The club’s hierarchy will need to work to secure the futures of these vital assets and ensure Liverpool’s continued success in the seasons to come.