“Forever grateful” – Senior Liverpool star shares his feelings surrounding Jurgen Klopp’s exit

Liverpool defeated Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup on Sunday and the clash saw the return of one of the Reds’ senior stars Andy Robertson.

The left-back returned from his long-term shoulder injury against the Canaries when the Scottish star replaced Joe Gomez after 55 minutes.

Speaking to ITV after the Reds’ win, Robertson spoke about Jurgen Klopp’s exit at the end of the season and stated that he would “be forever grateful” to the German coach.

“It was a bit of a shock. You have to respect the decision,” the Liverpool star said via The Anfield Talk.

“He’s thought long & hard about it. For what he’s done for this club we will always be forever grateful.”

Klopp signed Robertson from Hull City back in 2017 and turned the Scotland captain into one of the best full-backs in World football.

The left-back has been a major part of Liverpool’s success ever since and has won a medal in every competition he has competed in at club level.

It will be hard for some of the senior players like Robertson to see Klopp leaving as their time with the Liverpool boss has been the best in their careers but like the Scotsman said, they will be forever grateful to the German coach.