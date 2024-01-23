Liverpool confirm Andy Robertson’s expected return from injury

Andy Robertson is set to return to first-team action following injury.

The Liverpool full-back suffered a shoulder dislocation three months ago and has been sidelined ever since.

However, according to assistant manager Pep Lijnders, the Reds have been handed a major second half of the season boost with Robertson now expected to return to the team’s matchday squad very soon.

This week will see the 2019-20 Premier League winners travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the second of two Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg ties. Chelsea host Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough tonight in the other.

And although confidence will be high among all those associated with Liverpool following the team’s 2-1 first-leg victory, Robertson’s confirmed return will serve as another positive.

“Let’s start with Robbo because he trained yesterday with the team,” Lijnders told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“It’s now 13 weeks, he had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact – it’s clear.

“So he did a lot of work and really good rehab throughout the last period, so he’s fit in terms of sports science. Now he has to get fit with proper team training.

“So that’s a big, big advantage to have him back. We were waiting for a long time – he’s one of our captains.”

Going on to confirm the Scotland international’s availability for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham, Lijnders said: “I just met him in the canteen and he said, “Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!” So he’s pushing himself into the squad, so that’s good. He will travel (to Fulham).”

Tomorrow night’s semi-final, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.