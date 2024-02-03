Father of Liverpool star passes away following special performance against Chelsea

The father of Liverpool star Conor Bradley has passed away at the age of 58 on a week where his son put in the best performance of his career.

The Northern Ireland star has been sensational for the Reds over the last month and that peaked on Wednesday night against Chelsea, where the youngster scored his first goal and bagged two assists.

The defender’s father would have been super proud this week as the whole of Anfield sang his son’s name but the 20-year-old’s joy would not last long upon hearing this life-changing news.

Liverpool confirmed the sad news on Saturday with a statement regarding the death of Joe Bradley. It read: “The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Conor and all of the Bradley family at this very difficult and sad time.

“On behalf of Conor, LFC strongly urges that the family’s privacy is fully respected at this time.”

One Conor Bradley ?? Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of Conor’s father, Joe, today. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Conor and his family. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 3, 2024

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Sunday to contest a huge match that will have implications at the top of the Premier League.

It is very unlikely that Bradley will travel with the squad and the youngster will be given all the time he needs to mourn the loss of his father.