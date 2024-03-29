Newcastle enter race to sign 27-year-old star being chased by Man United

For 27-year-old Gleison Bremer, a highly sought-after Brazilian international, Newcastle United will fight with Manchester United to sign him.

Tutto Mercato Web, an Italian publication, has reported that Newcastle United are interested in Gleison Bremer.

During the summer transfer window, Juventus may lose the 27-year-old defender, with serious interest in his services. Man United are also interested in the in-demand central defender.

Bremer is attracting interest from Man United and Newcastle

Since moving to Europe from Brazil in July 2018, Bremer has emerged as one of the game’s most talented defenders.

The 27-year-old has made 72 appearances for Juventus so far, contributing one assist and seven goals.

Bremer’s development has not gone unnoticed, as numerous prominent teams have taken note of his talent.

Man United are going to search the summer transfer window for a centre-back.

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are all over 30, with Varane and Evans set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Furthermore, Victor Lindelof is not expected to be Man United’s first-choice central defender.

Newcastle want a new defender as cover for Botman

The Juventus defender is being pursued by Newcastle United due to Sven Botman’s injury.

Due to a knee injury, the Dutch defender will be out for an extended period of time, which means Newcastle have to find a new defender.

That’s why the Tyneside team has Bremer on their wishlist going into the summer transfer season.

Although Bremer is a potential target for Man United and Newcastle, it is said that he would want to join a better team, specifically Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Man United are also looking at Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.