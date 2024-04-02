Exclusive: Man United’s search for a centre-back could see €70m-rated target secured

One of the aspects in which Man United will be most focused during the summer is undoubtedly the search for a new centre-back.

With Raphael Varane’s departure practically certain and Harry Maguire’s situation still to be defined – with West Ham ready for a new attempt also in the summer – the Red Devils need to find alternatives.

Erik Ten Hag, despite having his future still note defined at present, has already identified some names that could solve some problems in defence according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the club’s plans.

Man United will prioritise centre-back search

Antonio Silva is a player that’s really appreciated by the Red Devils and has always been on their list together with Goncalo Inacio, another young talent.

Dayot Upamecano is open to leaving Bayern Munich for a new experience outside Germany and has also been linked, as well as Jarrad Branthwaite, the latter of whom is on Man City’s summer shopping list.

The current Premier League and European champions are planning to get in touch with Everton shortly to start negotiations.

Lastly, in recent days, there have been many rumours on Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, and the slight interest from United is real.

However, it’s important to underline above all that the Brazilian player does not have a release clause on his contract.

That said, there is just a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place with Juve regarding his potential price tag of around €70m.

Any offers close to this amount will be carefully evaluated by the Bianconeri.