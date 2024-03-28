Man United could use Mason Greenwood to lure £60m star away from European giants

Man United will enter the summer transfer market in search of a centre-back and Erik ten Hag has his eye on Juventus’ Gleison Bremer, with Mason Greenwood potentially being used in the deal.

The Premier League giants have been linked to the Brazilian in the past but reports out of Italy suggest that United are targeting the 27-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Raphael Varane looks set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign, while the future of Harry Maguire is not certain, which would leave Ten Hag short at the back.

Calciomercato claims that Man United have intensified contacts with Bremer over a summer move, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping to bring in a new central defender early.

It is uncertain how much Juventus will ask for Bremer as he recently penned a new contract until 2028 with a release clause but that only activates in 2025, with the fee reportedly between £51m and £60m.

The Italian club will not want to let the Brazilian go without a large fee coming the other way as the Brazilian is a key player for the Serie A outfit having featured in 29 matches this season.

Man United could use Mason Greenwood to bring Gleison Bremer to Old Trafford

It was reported last week by La Gazzetta dello Sport that Juventus have an interest in Mason Greenwood who is having a solid season in Spain with Getafe.

The Man United loanee has scored six goals and assisted a further five across 24 La Liga matches, which has caught the attention of several clubs.

With United interested in Bremer, a cash plus Greenwood offer could work in bringing the Brazilian to Old Trafford, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This would also be an easy way for the Manchester club to get the controversial footballer off of their books while bringing in a player Ten Hag needs in return.