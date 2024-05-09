Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to leave the club at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The report states that the England goalkeeper has already reached an agreement with the club to leave in the summer.

After Aaron Ramsdale made a strong impression for the Gunners last season, many supporters were taken aback by the announcement that Arsenal were set to recruit David Raya on a loan deal that would run until the end of the season.

However, the Spaniard has impressed in his debut season at the club and won the Premier League Golden Glove by keeping the most clean sheets.

His move to the Emirates Stadium is set to be made permanent this summer, which will pave the way for Ramsdale to quit Arsenal.

Raya’s maiden golden glove award has been made possible by the fact that the Gunners are the most defensively sound team in the Premier League.

The Spaniard completed the feat with two games remaining in the current season, recording his 15th clean sheet of the season.

Mikel Arteta had already made up his mind about Raya and he wants to make the move permanent.

The North London club would be hoping to get a good price for the England international goalkeeper.

Ramsdale’s sale will help the club inject cash into their transfer business, which could see them sign a striker and a midfielder.

Arsenal prepare for a busy transfer window

Arteta wants to sign a new prolific striker for the Gunners who can take the team to the next level.

Depending on the departures, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho facing an uncertain future at the club, Arsenal could make a move for a midfielder as well.

They are involved in yet another title race with Manchester City this season and with two games to play, it could still go either way.

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next before hosting Everton in their final game of the season.