Newcastle United signing is imminent as journalist provides latest update

Newcastle United are “really advanced” in their move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Magpies are targeting defensive signings this summer and along with Kelly, they are likely to complete a deal for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

As Eddie Howe plans a path back to the top four next season, the Toon are expected to retool this summer.

With the signing of Bournemouth player Kelly, they will get their business started early.

The Magpies will have to spend smartly in the summer transfer window as they are in danger of being on the wrong side of Financial Fair Play rules.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed on the Here We Go podcast that the Premier League club are “really advanced” in their pursuit of the central defender.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s team is involved in negotiations to sign Fulham defender Adarabioyo, who has also attracted interest from the top Premier League clubs.

Newcastle plan to start their business early and signing two defenders would help them solve a key concern in their squad.

The long term injuries to defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who will miss the best part of this year, have forced the Magpies to focus on defensive additions.

Newcastle will be hoping that their latest addition, who can play as a left-back and centre-back, will bring an immense amount of versatility.

After his contract at Bournemouth expires, Howe is expected to bring in the 25-year-old English defender as his first summer addition.

Howe is familiar with Newcastle United target

Kelly was signed by Howe himself at Bournemouth in 2019 and has since made 139 appearances for the Cherries.

However, as Newcastle look to return to the European stage, Kelly will be brought in to provide much-needed depth to the defense.

Given the stringent budgetary restrictions Newcastle must follow during this transfer window, the club will find that signing free agents like Kelly is a wise move.