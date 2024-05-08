Arsenal and Liverpool have both been among the clubs to make an approach for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, but at the moment he seems most convinced by an offer from Newcastle United.

Sources with a close understanding of Kelly’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that there’s a lot of interest in the 25-year-old as he approaches becoming a free agent this summer, but it’s Newcastle currently leading the race for his signature.

The Magpies are also pursuing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, another free agent, and CaughtOffside understands that both players have responded positively to the contract offers on the table from figures at St James’ Park.

Although Arsenal and Liverpool also both have an interest in Kelly, it seems that the former England Under-21 international is leaning towards Newcastle due to the length of the contract on offer and because of a stronger guarantee of regular playing time with Eddie Howe’s side, CaughtOffside understands.

Kelly transfer: Newcastle leading race for free agents

Newcastle have significant financial resources, but the threat of punishments for breaching Financial Fair Play laws is strong after both Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points this season.

It is therefore perhaps not too surprising to now see NUFC targeting two free agents who can strengthen their squad significantly, and bring that valuable Premier League experience and know-how, but without costing a fortune.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal and Liverpool might look at as alternatives in defence, but it would make sense for both clubs to continue to look at other low-cost options to provide depth in their squad, rather than necessarily coming in to be automatic starters.

Both clubs arguably have more pressing issues in attack, with the Gunners lacking an out-and-out 20-25 goal-a-season centre-forward, while the Reds might do well to bring in an upgrade on the inconsistent Darwin Nunez, or replace the ageing Mohamed Salah.