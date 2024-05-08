Chelsea devise special plan to trump Man United to Michael Olise signing

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.

The French U21 star has shown his quality on a consistent basis, most recently against Man United when he scored twice in a 4-0 win at Selhurst Park.

His big move is not far away with interest in his services increasing rapidly and his development has attracted potential suitors.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea have decided to offer a player in exchange to sign the Crystal Palace star.

The Blues tried to sign the Palace winger last summer but they failed in their pursuit to sign him.

Olise eventually signed a long term contract with the club which included a release clause.

The report claims that his release clause is over £60million and in order to let him go, the Eagles want his potential buyer to pay that amount.

However, Chelsea have now decided to offer a player in an exchange deal in order to beat Man United and other competitors to his signing.

An exclusive from TBR Football has revealed that the Stamford Bridge outfit is interested in offering Raheem Sterling to Palace in exchange for Olise.

Chelsea have decided to offload Sterling

Even though the 29-year-old is not looking to leave the London club, the club officials are keen to offload him.

Sterling has failed to make a huge impact since his move for Manchester City and with the Blues possessing a number of wide options in their squad, he is being considered for an exit.

In their aim to offload the English winger, Chelsea have offered him to Saudi clubs but the player has rejected a move away as he feels settled in London.

With Chelsea and Man United both serious in their interest in signing Olise, it may come down to what the player prefers in the end.

Olise would have a tough choice to make

Both the clubs have struggled this season and they are not as well equipped to succeed as Manchester City and Arsenal at the moment.

However, the dream of a future project can persuade Olise to join the club that offers him the best chance to succeed at the top level.

His move away from Palace will come sooner, rather than later, as his brilliant form is bound to attract genuine interest.